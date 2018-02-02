19:24
Kyrgyzstan to use Russian taxes fiscalization experience

Kyrgyzstan is going to use the Russian experience in the fiscalization of tax procedures. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov said at the forum «Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization.»

The head of the Cabinet is sure that digitization has powerful effects on the economy. Today, Kyrgyzstan is engaged in the fiscalization of tax procedures. The republic turned to the Russian experience for help.

«I addressed the Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in this matter, because the fiscalization of tax procedures in the Russian Federation is at a high level, like that of Belarusian colleagues,» Sapar Isakov said.

We negotiate over use of the Russian technology. This will pull out the finances, which are now in the shadow. Our forecasts are staggering. I saw how it was in Russia, what a breakthrough they had when they introduced fiscalization.

Sapar Isakov

In addition, the head of government told that today Kyrgyzstan is engaged in the construction of «Smart Cities.» Recently the republic signed a contract for the implementation of the project. The Prime Minister is sure that this will reduce the number of traffic accidents and crimes in general.

«We are making one big control center in the capital. In our opinion, this stimulates citizens to order. We will change our approaches to the life of the country,» Sapar Isakov concluded.
