Border conflict: Red Crescent Society office helps evacuated villagers

At least 230 people have been evacuated from Dakhma area, most of them are children. Press service of the Red Crescent Society reported.

Disaster Response Team of the Red Crescent Society of Kyrgyzstan provides assistance to residents of Batken region.

«We provided the evacuated people with food, hot bread, and hygiene kits were delivered to the children. Psychosocial support is also provided to women and children. At least 130 children and 100 adults have been accommodated in the local school,» the organization noted.

The conflict occurred in Zhaka-Oruk area tonight. According to the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan, citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at a car in Kocho-Karyn area. The car was moving from Batken to Kok-Tash village. The Tajiks stoned the house of a Kyrgyzstani in Dakhma area at about 2.40 am. Border guards, who, along with the police, were heading to the house of the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, were shot at from a hunting rifle from Tajikistan.

In the afternoon on January 9, residents of Kok-Tash stated that citizens of Tajikistan attempted to set fire to the house of their fellow villager.