Unknown people attempt to set fire to house on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Local residents prevented an attempt to set fire to a house in Kok-Tash village on Kyrgyz-Tajik border. A user Gulzhigit Isakov posted on Facebook.

According to him, the incident occurred at about 3.30 am yesterday.

«Three unknown people fled from the scene of the crime towards Tajikistan. Law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic registered the fact of this crime,» Gulzhigit Isakov posted.

Internal Affairs Department of Batken region confirmed the fact of the fire to 24.kg news agency. However, it was still unknown whether this was an arson attempt.

«The fact was registered. Investigation is underway. A barn burned down in the courtyard of a local resident. The police check the fact of a possible arson,» the police department said.