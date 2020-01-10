10:58
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Unknown people attempt to set fire to house on Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Local residents prevented an attempt to set fire to a house in Kok-Tash village on Kyrgyz-Tajik border. A user Gulzhigit Isakov posted on Facebook.

According to him, the incident occurred at about 3.30 am yesterday.

«Three unknown people fled from the scene of the crime towards Tajikistan. Law enforcement agencies of the Kyrgyz Republic registered the fact of this crime,» Gulzhigit Isakov posted.

Internal Affairs Department of Batken region confirmed the fact of the fire to 24.kg news agency. However, it was still unknown whether this was an arson attempt.

«The fact was registered. Investigation is underway. A barn burned down in the courtyard of a local resident. The police check the fact of a possible arson,» the police department said.
link:
views: 63
Print
Related
Situation on border with Uzbekistan is stable
Another incident occurs at Kyrgyz-Uzbek section of border
Border conflict: One victim still in hospital
Border conflict: Criminal case opened on attempted murder
President of Kyrgyzstan presents Erdik medal to wife of deceased Ravshan Muminov
Border conflict: One victim transported to Bishkek
Border conflict: Parties agreed on prevention of violations
Border conflict: Condition of victims is stable
Border conflict in Kyrgyzstan: Situation is stable
Border conflict: People disperse, installed fences to be dismantled
Popular
4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan 4-magnitude earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money Banks of Kyrgyzstan to request more information when sending money
Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7 Driver’s licenses issued on public holidays in Kyrgyzstan: January 6 -7
Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek Permissible air pollution level exceeded in all districts of Bishkek
10 January, Friday
10:54
Kyrgyzstan accuses Kazakhstan of violation of EAEU norms Kyrgyzstan accuses Kazakhstan of violation of EAEU norm...
10:44
Attack on journalist: Ombudsman demands thorough investigation
10:24
Brother of parliamentary deputy Daniyar Tolonov arrested for bribe
10:17
About 66,500 ARVI cases registered in Bishkek in 2019
10:07
Unknown people attempt to set fire to house on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
9 January, Thursday
17:55
Sooronbai Jeenbekov reminds Finance Minister of priorities for 2020
17:48
Interior Minister takes investigation of attack on Bolot Temirov under control
17:29
Attack on Factcheck.kg editor - demonstrative act of intimidation