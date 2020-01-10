15:35
Kyrgyzstan starts preparations for 110th anniversary of Iskhak Razzakov

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a decree on celebration of the 110th anniversary of the birth of Iskhak Razzakov. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the document, in order to eternalize the memory of the statesman and politician, who made a huge contribution to the post-war social and economic development of Kyrgyzstan, the 110th anniversary of the birth of Iskhak Razzakov will be celebrated at a high level.

The Government was instructed to form an organizing committee within a month, develop and approve a plan for preparation and holding of events, and also allocate the necessary financial resources from the republican budget.

Iskhak Razzakov was born on October 25, 1910 in Batken region.

Heading Kyrgyzstan as the First Secretary of the Central Committee, he went through together with his people difficult, but at the same time, bright years after victory in the Great Patriotic War. He was 35 years old, when he got the task of leading the republic out of post-war difficulties.

He died on March 19, 1979.
