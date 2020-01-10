12:27
Another incident occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, injured reported

One more conflict occurred in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The information was confirmed by the State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan.

The incident occurred last night in Zhaka-Oruk area.

«There are injured. They were in a car when it was stoned. About an hour later, citizens of Tajikistan threw stones at another car in Kocho-Karyn area. The car was moving from Batken to Kok-Tash village. The Tajiks stoned the house of a Kyrgyzstani in Dakhma area at about 2.40 am. Border guards, who, along with the police, were heading to the house of the citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic, were shot at from a hunting rifle from Tajikistan. Shots were fired from the Tajik side only,» the State Border Service said.

Border guards deployed in Batken region are on combat alert.
