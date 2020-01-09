Presidential spokesperson comments on attack on Bolot Temirov

Spokesperson for the President of Kyrgyzstan Tolgonai Stamalieva commented on the attack on an Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg website Bolot Temirov.

«We are heartily sorry. Beating of any citizen regardless of activities is unacceptable. Unfortunately, I am not yet fully acquainted with the incident, but I hope that law enforcement agencies will quickly respond and find the attackers. We will ask the police how the incident is being investigated,» she said.

Recall, three unknown persons attacked the Editor-in-Chief of Factcheck.kg Bolot Temirov today. He was beaten and his mobile phone was taken away. The journalist himself regards the attack as an attempt to intimidate him.