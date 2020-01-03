Hajj 2020: Saudi Arabia sets quota for Kyrgyz pilgrims

A quota for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan for 2020 has been set. According to the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, it amounted to 6,110 people.

The quota was reportedly approved by the Ministry of Hajj of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Recall, electronic registration for Hajj 2020 began on December 16, 2019. Those wishing to go to the holy places of Mecca and Medina must first pay an initial contribution of $ 500 and a registration fee of 700 soms to RSK Bank.

Mufti Maksatbek Toktomushev is currently in Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the host country.