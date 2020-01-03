10:47
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Hajj 2020: Saudi Arabia sets quota for Kyrgyz pilgrims

A quota for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan for 2020 has been set. According to the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, it amounted to 6,110 people.

The quota was reportedly approved by the Ministry of Hajj of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Recall, electronic registration for Hajj 2020 began on December 16, 2019. Those wishing to go to the holy places of Mecca and Medina must first pay an initial contribution of $ 500 and a registration fee of 700 soms to RSK Bank.

Mufti Maksatbek Toktomushev is currently in Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the host country.
link:
views: 68
Print
Related
Hajj 2020: SDMK voices requirements for female pilgrims
SDMK begins registration of pilgrims for Hajj 2020
Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan: Hajj 2019 completed
Hajj 2019. Three pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan die in Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2019. First group of pilgrims to leave for Medina tonight
Hajj 2019: Additional 500 quotas allocated to Kyrgyzstanis
Hajj 2019. First group of pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan to depart for Mecca
Hajj 2019. Cost of pilgrimage for Kyrgyzstanis increases
Hajj 2019. Miss Kyrgyzstan 2014 to make clothes for pilgrims
Hajj 2019. Airfare for pilgrims not to change
Popular
Public transport to run until 3.00 am on New Year’s Eve Public transport to run until 3.00 am on New Year’s Eve
ARVI and influenza incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan ARVI and influenza incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Employees of Sapat lyceum ask Kyrgyzstan’s authorities for political asylum Employees of Sapat lyceum ask Kyrgyzstan’s authorities for political asylum
Employees of Sapat lyceum may be extradited to Turkish authorities Employees of Sapat lyceum may be extradited to Turkish authorities
3 January, Friday
10:41
CNN includes Kyrgyzstan in list of 20 best places to visit in 2020 CNN includes Kyrgyzstan in list of 20 best places to vi...
10:09
Highest air pollution level repeatedly registered in Osh market area in Bishkek
09:58
Average monthly temperature in January 2020 to be higher than usual
09:38
Hajj 2020: Saudi Arabia sets quota for Kyrgyz pilgrims
09:33
Ex-head of Customs Service Adamkul Zhunusov released on his own recognizance
1 January, Wednesday
01:00
24.kg news agency wishes readers a happy New Year!
31 December, Tuesday
17:08
Public transport to run until 3.00 am on New Year’s Eve
17:02
ARVI and influenza incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan