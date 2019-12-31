Gift for Raisa Atambayeva. Tatarstan refutes SDPK information

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov did not present a car to Raisa Atambayeva. Head of the press service of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Liliya Galimova told Inkazan media outlet.

According to her, Rustam Minnikhanov met with the Tatar diaspora in the Kyrgyz Republic on June 23. The association’s activist asked him to allocate a car for the needs of Tugan Tel Center, which unites all the Tatars living in Kyrgyzstan — about 60,000 people. Rustam Minnikhanov supported this appeal and sent a request to a special fund.

«The fund exists at the World Congress of Tatars and is formed exclusively at the expense of charity givers. Distribution of the fund’s resources is carried out only by the decision of its holders. The fund purchased a car and handed it over to the management of the diaspora. Further use of the vehicle is the prerogative of the diaspora. No cars have been presented on behalf of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan,» Liliya Galimova told.

Earlier, the press service of the SDPK party reported that Rustam Minnikhanov presented the car and allocated a driver to the wife of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Raisa Atambayeva.