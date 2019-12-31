11:22
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Gift for Raisa Atambayeva. Tatarstan refutes SDPK information

President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov did not present a car to Raisa Atambayeva. Head of the press service of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Liliya Galimova told Inkazan media outlet.

According to her, Rustam Minnikhanov met with the Tatar diaspora in the Kyrgyz Republic on June 23. The association’s activist asked him to allocate a car for the needs of Tugan Tel Center, which unites all the Tatars living in Kyrgyzstan — about 60,000 people. Rustam Minnikhanov supported this appeal and sent a request to a special fund.

Related news
President of Tatarstan presents Raisa Atambayeva with car and driver
«The fund exists at the World Congress of Tatars and is formed exclusively at the expense of charity givers. Distribution of the fund’s resources is carried out only by the decision of its holders. The fund purchased a car and handed it over to the management of the diaspora. Further use of the vehicle is the prerogative of the diaspora. No cars have been presented on behalf of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan,» Liliya Galimova told.

Earlier, the press service of the SDPK party reported that Rustam Minnikhanov presented the car and allocated a driver to the wife of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Raisa Atambayeva.
link:
views: 50
Print
Related
Lawyer: Raisa Atambayeva involved in raider seizure of building complex
Raisa Atambayeva: Past rulers did not persecute families of their opponents
Criminal case opened against wife of former president Raisa Atambayeva
Raisa Atambayeva leaves for Uzbekistan to visit First Lady
Raisa Atambayeva becomes Professor
Heads of Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan discuss further bilateral cooperation
Almazbek Atambayev considers first visit to Tatarstan seminal
President of Tatarstan tells about relations with Raisa Atambayeva
President of Kyrgyzstan arrives in Tatarstan
State visit of Atambayev to Russia - last one before presidential elections
Popular
MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power
Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan
Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information
Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty
31 December, Tuesday
11:17
Kunduz Zholdubaeva handed four more notifications of suspicion of crimes Kunduz Zholdubaeva handed four more notifications of s...
11:11
U.S. dollar selling rate drops to 69.6 soms in Kyrgyzstan
11:03
Traffic police to close Ala-Too square in Bishkek for traffic on New Year's Eve
10:45
Rahmat, Kyrgyzstan! FC Bayern Munich thanks fans from the Kyrgyz Republic
09:46
Number of traffic accidents increases by 8.8% in 2019 in Kyrgyzstan
30 December, Monday
18:34
Capsules laid on construction sites of two schools in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan