President of Tatarstan presents Raisa Atambayeva with car and driver

President of Tatarstan presented a car and allocated a driver to the wife of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Raisa Atambayeva. Press service of SDPK party reported.

The reason was a photo of Raisa Atambayeva in public transport. The head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, was so upset that presented her with a new executive-class car with payment of salary to the driver and all expenses for maintenance of the car, including fuel.

Raisa Atambayeva thanked him for his humanity, empathy and support. Raisa Atambayeva stressed in a statement that popular support gave her strength and hope for the best. She added that people recognize her on the street, support her and ask her to convey words of gratitude to Almazbek Atambayev for his work for the good of the country. She noted that it was natural for her to use public transport.

Almazbek Atambayev is being kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. He received additional notifications of suspicion of crimes under the Articles «Taking hostage to coerce the state», «Illegal enrichment», «Legalization of criminal proceeds» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In total, investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s and the Military Prosecutor’s Offices have handed 14 notifications to Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state is charged under eight articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.