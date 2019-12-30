22:44
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

President of Tatarstan presents Raisa Atambayeva with car and driver

President of Tatarstan presented a car and allocated a driver to the wife of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, Raisa Atambayeva. Press service of SDPK party reported.

The reason was a photo of Raisa Atambayeva in public transport. The head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, was so upset that presented her with a new executive-class car with payment of salary to the driver and all expenses for maintenance of the car, including fuel.

Raisa Atambayeva thanked him for his humanity, empathy and support. Raisa Atambayeva stressed in a statement that popular support gave her strength and hope for the best. She added that people recognize her on the street, support her and ask her to convey words of gratitude to Almazbek Atambayev for his work for the good of the country. She noted that it was natural for her to use public transport.

Related news
Son and wife of ex-president Atambayev visit him in pretrial detention center
Almazbek Atambayev is being kept in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. He received additional notifications of suspicion of crimes under the Articles «Taking hostage to coerce the state», «Illegal enrichment», «Legalization of criminal proceeds» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In total, investigators of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s and the Military Prosecutor’s Offices have handed 14 notifications to Almazbek Atambayev. The former head of state is charged under eight articles of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link:
views: 81
Print
Related
Meerbek Miskenbaev placed in pretrial detention center until February 2020
Son and wife of ex-president Atambayev visit him in pretrial detention center
Deputies, supporters of ex-president Atambayev summoned for interrogation
President Sooronbai Jeenbekov not indifferent to fate of Atambayev
Almazbek Atambayev receives notice of suspicion of arms trafficking
Former president Atambayev notified of suspicion of murder
Atambayev’s case. Amantur Zhamgyrchiev placed under house arrest
Atambayev’s case. Lawyer Sergei Slesarev summoned for interrogation
Batukaev’s release. Hearing postponed due to Atambayev’s illness
Batukaev’s release. Almazbek Atambayev to be brought to court
Popular
MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power MPs and SDPK members charged with attempt to seize power
Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan
Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information Curator of Feminnale attacked in Bishkek. Police check information
Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty Plane crash in Kazakhstan. Surgeon Sabyrbek Dzhumabekov leaves for Almaty
30 December, Monday
18:34
Capsules laid on construction sites of two schools in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Capsules laid on construction sites of two schools in C...
18:15
Taxi drivers using right-hand drive cars not to be fined
17:59
Health Ministry to get 3.5 million soms for treatment of Samat Kurmankulov
17:43
Heads of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan discuss upcoming events in 2020
17:25
President of Tatarstan presents Raisa Atambayeva with car and driver