Schoolboy gets lost in Bishkek. He was looking for way home for 14 hours

A boy got lost in Bishkek; he was looking for a way home for almost 14 hours. He was found in the other part of the city. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

On December 22, the child’s parents told that the boy got lost at 11.40 at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Abdrakhmanov Street.

«Police found out that the nine-year-old Isa Cholponbaev was lost near the underground crosswalk. The fact was registered. During search activities, a taxi driver found the child near Osh market at about 01.30. He informed the police, then officers of the Leninsky District Police Department handed the boy over to his relatives,» the police said.
