Retrial of Tekebayev’s case. Alexey Modin, Leonid Maevsky avoid appearance

Trial of the criminal case against the ex-MP Omurbek Tekebayev and the former Minister of Emergency Situations Duishenkul Chotonov took place in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. The trial was chaired by a judge Ainura Satarova.

It became known during the hearing that prosecution witnesses systematically ignored the order to appear in court. The court found out: Alexey Modin left the country by Bishkek — Moscow flight on August 29, 2019, and Leonid Maevsky left Kyrgyzstan on June 30.

In addition, the judge read out a document stating that the prosecution witnesses systematically avoided appearing in court.

Alexey Modin and Leonid Maevsky cite a change in the socio-political situation in Kyrgyzstan.

The state prosecutor said that the witnesses must be brought to court forcibly. The lawyers of the defendants left the matter to the discretion of the court.

Recall, Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov were sentenced to eight years in prison with confiscation of property in 2017. Courts of all instances found them guilty of corruption.

On August 21, 2019, the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan sent the criminal case against Omurbek Tekebayev and Duishenkul Chotonov for review due to newly discovered circumstances. They were placed under house arrest on August 29.