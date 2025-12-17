Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu becomes Speaker of Zhogorku Kenesh again

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu has once again become Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan.

Eighty-six members of Parliament voted for him, with one against. He was elected at the first session of the 8th convocation. As a reminder, Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu served as Speaker of the previous convocation.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu (Nurlanbek Shakiev) was born on May 13, 1977, in the village of Kara-Dzhygach, Jalal-Abad region. He graduated from the Faculty of Economics and Agribusiness at the K. I. Skryabin Kyrgyz Agrarian Academy.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu began his career in 1996 as Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Editor-in-Chief of Obon newspaper. From 1997 to 1999, he was the Editor-in-Chief of Uchkun newspaper. From 1999 to 2004, he was the First Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Erkin-Too newspaper. In 2004, he served as press secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic. From 2005 to 2006, he was the Editor-in-Chief of Erkin-Too newspaper.

From 2006 to 2009, he was the press secretary of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic under Kurmanbek Bakiyev. From 2009 to 2010, he was the General Director of the public television and radio company ElTR. From 2010 to 2011, he was the Minister of Culture and Information. From 2012 to 2014, he was an advisor to the leader of Ata-Zhurt faction of Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic. From 2017 to 2021, he was the founder and CEO of Channel 2 LLC (NewTV).

In 2021, he was elected as a deputy of the 7th convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh. On March 29, 2022, he was elected as the leader of Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic. On October 5, 2022, he was elected Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh.