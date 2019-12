A section of Chui Avenue will be closed for traffic tonight in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

The City Administration reminded that a ceremony of lighting up the main New Year tree of the country would take place at 19.00 on the central Ala-Too square today.

«The section of Chui Avenue from Panfilov Street to Erkindik Boulevard will be closed for traffic from 17.00 until the end of the event,» the press service said.

The City Administration of the capital apologizes for the inconvenience and urges drivers to choose alternative routes in advance.