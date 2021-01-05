Bishkek’s New Year tree gets into the top 5 highest in CIS

The New Year tree in Bishkek got into the top 5 highest in CIS. Turstat portal says.

The website presented a ranking of the capitals of the CIS countries with the highest New Year trees this year.

The highest New Year trees in the CIS countries are installed in the capitals of Belarus, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Ashgabat — 41 meters, Tashkent — 36 meters, Minsk — 30 meters, Nur-Sultan — 25 meters and Bishkek — 25 meters entered the top five CIS capitals in terms of the New Year tree height.

The ranking is based on the results of a study of New Year trees in Russian cities.