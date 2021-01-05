10:55
USD 83.23
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.13
English

Bishkek’s New Year tree gets into the top 5 highest in CIS

The New Year tree in Bishkek got into the top 5 highest in CIS. Turstat portal says.

The website presented a ranking of the capitals of the CIS countries with the highest New Year trees this year.

The highest New Year trees in the CIS countries are installed in the capitals of Belarus, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Ashgabat — 41 meters, Tashkent — 36 meters, Minsk — 30 meters, Nur-Sultan — 25 meters and Bishkek — 25 meters entered the top five CIS capitals in terms of the New Year tree height.

The ranking is based on the results of a study of New Year trees in Russian cities.
link: https://24.kg/english/178870/
views: 76
Print
Related
New Year tree market opened in Bishkek
New Year tree to be lit up in Bishkek on December 10
Social media users outraged by New Year tree in Bazar-Korgon for 112,000 soms
Small Bishkek residents, Bishkek Mayor attend New Year performance
Children present Sooronbai Jeenbekov with robot at New Year’s party
New Year tree lit up in Osh city
New Year tree lit up in Jalal-Abad city
Lighting up New Year tree in Bishkek. Street to be closed for traffic
Bishkeksvet to spend almost 2.5 million soms on New Year decorations
New Year tree to be lit up in Bishkek on December 13
Popular
24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year 24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved Kyrgyzstan's budget for 2021 approved
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
5 January, Tuesday
10:40
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund becomes shareholder of Kyrgyz Stock Exchange Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund becomes shareholder of...
10:31
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: CEC accredits 315 international observers
10:26
Mass riots in Kerben: Head of district police department fired
10:21
Bishkek’s New Year tree gets into the top 5 highest in CIS
10:14
Air pollution: Bishkek takes 1st place in ranking of most polluted cities
4 January, Monday
18:41
Mass riots in Kerben: Detainee's supporters block road
18:30
Fire at fast food outlet: Four people in critical condition
18:12
Fast food outlet on fire in Talas, nine people injured