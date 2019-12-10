New Year tree to be lit up in Bishkek on December 13

The ceremony of lighting up the main New Year tree of the country will take place on Friday, December 13, at 19.00 on the central Ala-Too square in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

A gala concert, musical medley Zhany Zhyl of New Year’s compositions will be organized for the city residents.

The New Year tree was installed on the eastern side of Aikol Manas monument, its decoration continues.

«The main New Year tree will stylistically supplement the basic idea of ​​the New Year decoration of the entire Ala-Too square and will be made in the same style. The concept of decoration of the capital, developed by Bishkekglavarchitecture, is called «New Year’s gift.» Employees of two municipal enterprises — Bishkeksvet and Tazalyk, are engaged in installation and decoration,» the municipality noted.

The whole city will be decorated with festive installations, fairy lights. A special New Year’s mood will be created by light installations of snowflakes and flickering garlands, as well as acrylic plates with backlight. The New Year tree in the new Yntymak park on the Southern highway is already sparkling and delights the townspeople.

The municipality noted that almost all decorations were made in Bishkeksvet’s own workshop.