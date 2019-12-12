20:05
SDMK begins registration of pilgrims for Hajj 2020

Electronic registration for Hajj 2020 will begin on December 16, 2019. Press service of the Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Applicants must first pay an initial fee of $ 500 and a registration fee of 700 soms to RSK Bank.

«To register, you need an ID card, an international passport, a receipt from the bank on payment of the fee, registration at the place of residence, four 3 × 4 photos, a medical certificate of No. 086 form,» muftiyat said.

Registration will end on December 30, 2019 at 17.00.
