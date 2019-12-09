Blogger Aftandil Zhorobekov summoned to Military Prosecutor's Office

Aftandil Zhorobekov was summoned to the Military Prosecutor’s Office for interrogation. He posted a photo of the summon on his page on a social media.

The lawyer of Adilet legal clinic Timur Sultanov, who represents the interests of the blogger, told 24.kg news agency that he was not aware so far within what pre-trial proceedings his client was summoned.

«Aftandil Zhorobekov was summoned for questioning to the Military Prosecutor’s Office as a witness. But the summon does not indicate for which publication my client should appear there,» the lawyer said.

Recall, Aftandil Zhorobekov was detained on November 24. The court authorized his arrest for two months. He was charged with inciting ethnic hatred. He was placed under house arrest two weeks later.