Relatives of Aftandil Zhorobekov gather at SCNS building in Bishkek

Relatives of the detained administrator of BespredelKG page on Facebook Aftandil Zhorobekov came to the building of the State Committee for National Security in Bishkek.
The mother of the detainee Begaim Akkulova told that representatives of the Ombudsman were not allowed to visit him in the detention center.
Begaim Akkulova also noted that Aftandil Zhorobekov graduated from the Kyrgyz National University as an English language translator. He later studied in Japan and Austria.
Recall, Aftandil Zhorobekov was arrested on November 27. He was charged with inciting ethnic hatred. Media experts stated about lawlessness, noting that his arrest was unlawful.