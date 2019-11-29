15:06
Relatives of Aftandil Zhorobekov gather at SCNS building in Bishkek

Relatives of the detained administrator of BespredelKG page on Facebook Aftandil Zhorobekov came to the building of the State Committee for National Security in Bishkek.

The mother of the detainee Begaim Akkulova told that representatives of the Ombudsman were not allowed to visit him in the detention center.

«I have never heard that the SCNS officers issued any warning to Aftandil. I know that two years ago he published a post about the district administration in Osh city and he was invited to a talk. I want to see my son. SCNS employees said to write an application for permission to see him and promised to provide such an opportunity,» she said.

Begaim Akkulova also noted that Aftandil Zhorobekov graduated from the Kyrgyz National University as an English language translator. He later studied in Japan and Austria.

Recall, Aftandil Zhorobekov was arrested on November 27. He was charged with inciting ethnic hatred. Media experts stated about lawlessness, noting that his arrest was unlawful.
