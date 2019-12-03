Aftandil Zhorobekov’s arrest. Rally in support of blogger to be held in Bishkek

A rally in support of the administrator of BespredelKG page on Facebook Aftandil Zhorobekov will be held in Bishkek. Users of the social media report.

«Lawyers made an appeal within the Aftandil’s case. A decision on the date of the trial will be made within three days, if you think that the charges against Aftandil are not fair, then come to a silent protest at the court building, the date and time will be announced later,» activists said in a statement.

Adilet Legal Clinic confirmed to 24.kg news agency that the decision on the measure of restraint against Aftandil Zhorobekov has already been appealed. The trial will be held this week, but the exact date of the hearing is still unknown.

«I / We Aftandil Zhorobekov» flash mob also continues on the social network. Users urge everyone to sign a petition for release of the blogger.

Recall, Aftandil Zhorobekov was arrested on November 27. He was charged with inciting ethnic hatred. Media experts stated about lawlessness, noting that his arrest was unlawful.