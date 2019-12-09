Ground Forces incident: Contractor, who suffered from electric shock, dies

A soldier of military unit No. 92843 of the Ground Forces of Kyrgyzstan, who received an electric shock, died. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the state agency, the corporal Sh. U. A. passed away yesterday at about 19.30. Recall, he received electric burns of 80 percent of his body under a high-voltage power line while returning after training from a tactical training area.

The corporal was in the intensive care unit of the Osh Regional Hospital. His condition worsened yesterday at about 18.00. Doctors failed to save the man.

This is not the first such incident. Incident involving a soldier Ruslan Saparbaev caused a massive public outcry. While serving in Mailuu-Suu, he received an electric shock in August 2018. He lost both his hands.

The leadership and personnel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces express deep and sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.