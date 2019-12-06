Two women commit suicide in Kara-Balta city

Bodies of two women were found in one of the apartments in Kara-Balta city. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

Police department of Zhaiyl district received a message about the found bodies on December 5. An investigation team left for the scene. No traces of violence were found on the bodies during examination.

The dead are 71-year-old owner of the apartment and her 40-year-old daughter.

According to preliminary data, the bodies were found by a family friend who came to visit the woman, who did not contact her.

A suicide note saying that they decided to commit suicide and asked not to blame anyone for their death was found in the apartment.

The police conduct a check. Causes of the suicide are being found out. An expertise was commissioned. Pre-trial proceedings are ongoing.