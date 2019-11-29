Kyrgyzstan may get loan for budget support from Eurasian Fund

As of today, the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development (EFSD) does not have any projects for budget support in Kyrgyzstan. The Executive Director of the EFSD Project Unit Andrey Shirokov told journalists.

According to him, the EFSD Project Unit maintains a dialogue with the Government and the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic on macroeconomic and structural policies. In addition, reform areas are discussed with key ministries and departments. This is due to the vulnerability of the Kyrgyz economy to external and internal shocks, despite continued economic growth, and challenges in the field of structural and institutional changes necessary to achieve sustainable growth and reduce poverty.

«During the last visit to Kyrgyzstan, EFSD and the Government reached an agreement to continue an active dialogue on priority areas of structural and institutional reforms that can be supported by a loan from the Eurasian Fund, if necessary. The discussions focused on measures to increase the transparency of fiscal and structural policies, reduce budgetary risks, increase the effectiveness of monetary policy in the framework of inflation targeting, and support the digitalization of the economy,» Andrey Shirokov said.