EFSD to monitor construction of Madaniyat - Jalal-Abad road

Representatives of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development will visit the site of reconstruction of Madaniyat — Jalal-Abad road. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Nurlanbek Kaiynbaev will take part in the event from the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the head of Transport and Communications branch of the project group for investment loans Andrey Glavatskikh — from the EFSD.

«During the mission, representatives of the Ministry of Transport and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, together with contractors and consultants, will jointly visit Madaniyat — Jalal-Abad road, pits and asphalt concrete plants to monitor ongoing construction work,» the statement says.

The general contractor for the project is Azvirt LLC construction company (Azerbaijan). The contract amount is $ 64 million. The construction period, taking into account the design, is 4 years and will end in June 2022.