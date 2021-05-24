10:44
USD 83.78
EUR 102.41
RUB 1.14
English

EFSD to monitor construction of Madaniyat - Jalal-Abad road

Representatives of the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development will visit the site of reconstruction of Madaniyat — Jalal-Abad road. The Ministry of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Nurlanbek Kaiynbaev will take part in the event from the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the head of Transport and Communications branch of the project group for investment loans Andrey Glavatskikh — from the EFSD.

«During the mission, representatives of the Ministry of Transport and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development, together with contractors and consultants, will jointly visit Madaniyat — Jalal-Abad road, pits and asphalt concrete plants to monitor ongoing construction work,» the statement says.

The general contractor for the project is Azvirt LLC construction company (Azerbaijan). The contract amount is $ 64 million. The construction period, taking into account the design, is 4 years and will end in June 2022.
link: https://24.kg/english/194936/
views: 92
Print
Related
Ulukbek Maripov takes rehabilitation of Osh – Batken - Isfana road under control
Representatives of Transport Ministry meet with protesters in Zhumgal
Talant Mamytov inspects construction of Madaniyat - Jalal-Abad road
Sadyr Japarov inspects road construction in Batken region
Reconstruction of Bishkek - Kara-Balta road to be completed in 2020
Debt sustainability level of Kyrgyzstan remains quite stable
President Jeenbekov urges to pay special attention to reconstruction of roads
China Road and Bridge Corporation to build roads in Bishkek
Construction of Osh - Batken - Isfana - Khujant highway nearing completion
Workers from PRC to arrive in Kyrgyzstan to continue road construction
Popular
Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor Tengiz Bolturuk refuses to disclose his salary at Kumtor
Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk Centerra Gold announces proceedings against Tengiz Bolturuk
Kyrgyzstan to be able to sell gold, Akylbek Japarov believes Kyrgyzstan to be able to sell gold, Akylbek Japarov believes
Kyrgyzstan vs Centerra: Names of lawyers defending country not disclosed Kyrgyzstan vs Centerra: Names of lawyers defending country not disclosed
24 May, Monday
10:35
Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly Amazon gives Kyrgyzstan opportunity to trade directly
10:04
EFSD to monitor construction of Madaniyat - Jalal-Abad road
09:49
Three more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
09:45
Six patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
09:42
3,799 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 492 - in serious condition
22 May, Saturday
10:58
Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Ambassadors, Consuls General
10:32
80 percent of women in Kyrgyzstan experience harassment