Bishkek hosts CSTO summit

A summit of the Heads of State of the Collective Security Treaty Organization is taking place in Bishkek today. This year it is chaired by Kyrgyzstan.

In addition, meetings of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), the Council of Ministers of Defense (CMD) and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils (CSSC) will also take place today.

There are 17 issues on the agenda of the meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The session will be chaired by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Members of the Collective Security Council will discuss a number of issues, in particular, problems of international and regional security and the situation in the CSTO area of ​​responsibility in a narrow format.

During the joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Ministers of Defense and the Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils, its participants will exchange views on pressing issues of ensuring security and stability both in the CSTO area of ​​responsibility and beyond.

They will consider «issues of coordination of interaction in the field of military policy, military development and military-technical cooperation.»

In addition, the agenda includes discussion of problems of international and regional security, strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border, interaction with the UN on the implementation of the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy and coordination of the foreign policy activities of the CSTO countries.