State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan comments on journalistic investigation

The State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan commented on a published journalistic investigation by Azattyk, Kloop and OCCRP on the withdrawal of millions of dollars from Kyrgyzstan to 24.kg news agency. Recall, a Chinese businessman Aierken Saimaiti, murdered in Istanbul, told reporters before his death how he withdrew millions of dollars from Kyrgyzstan and who of the local officials helped him with it. Smuggling schemes lead to the clan of Raiymbek Matraimov.

According to the Spokesman for the State Customs Service Zhamanak Musurkanov, the facts of smuggling presented by journalists are not true.

There has never been any smuggling at the customs. State Customs Service

«As for Raiymbek Matraimov, who is also mentioned in the investigation, I can’t comment on anything, because this person has not been working at the service for two years,» Zhamanak Musurkanov said.

Recall, the investigation of journalists mentions the name of the former deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov. The businessmen from China and local officials, including the former customs officer, are involved in gray money transfer schemes.