WHO recognizes Kyrgyzstan as rubella-free country

The WHO Regional Office for Europe recognized Kyrgyzstan as a rubella-free country. The Ministry of Health of the republic reported.

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, the head of the Office of the World Health Organization in the Kyrgyz Republic Nazira Artykova, and Dr. Siddhartha Datta, Programme Manager for the Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Unit at the WHO European Regional Office, met the day before at the ministry.

Participants of the meeting stressed that polio (rubella), tuberculous meningitis, tetanus in newborns, and viral hepatitis B in children under one-year-old were not registered in the country.

For more than 17 years, the Kyrgyz Republic has been retaining the status of a polio-free country.

The incidence of whooping cough and epidemic parotiditis was reduced. The measles outbreak was brought under control in 2015 and 2017 thanks to the coordinated actions of the Government, the Ministry of Health, with the support of the WHO Regional Office for Europe and other international partners.

«Thanks to immunization, a reduction in child and infant mortality has been achieved — this is the result of joint efforts, including the immunization program. The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, recognizing the obvious value and significant benefits of immunization, considers it one of the priority public health programs,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev stressed.