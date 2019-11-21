09:48
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

WHO recognizes Kyrgyzstan as rubella-free country

The WHO Regional Office for Europe recognized Kyrgyzstan as a rubella-free country. The Ministry of Health of the republic reported.

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, the head of the Office of the World Health Organization in the Kyrgyz Republic Nazira Artykova, and Dr. Siddhartha Datta, Programme Manager for the Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Unit at the WHO European Regional Office, met the day before at the ministry.

Participants of the meeting stressed that polio (rubella), tuberculous meningitis, tetanus in newborns, and viral hepatitis B in children under one-year-old were not registered in the country.

For more than 17 years, the Kyrgyz Republic has been retaining the status of a polio-free country.

 The incidence of whooping cough and epidemic parotiditis was reduced. The measles outbreak was brought under control in 2015 and 2017 thanks to the coordinated actions of the Government, the Ministry of Health, with the support of the WHO Regional Office for Europe and other international partners.

«Thanks to immunization, a reduction in child and infant mortality has been achieved — this is the result of joint efforts, including the immunization program. The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, recognizing the obvious value and significant benefits of immunization, considers it one of the priority public health programs,» Kosmosbek Cholponbaev stressed.
link:
views: 40
Print
Related
WHO Doctor Tasnim Atatrah worried about air pollution in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan introduces new immunization registration system
6,000 people die every year from tobacco consumption in Kyrgyzstan
7,000 schoolchildren to be examined in Kyrgyzstan
Diabetes incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Health preparing for influenza epidemic
Kyrgyzstan among countries with low breastfeeding rates
Amount of medical waste on rise in Kyrgyzstan
$1.3 million to be spent on vaccine against influenza for Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Michelin star chef: I accustom Kyrgyzstanis to exquisite table setting Michelin star chef: I accustom Kyrgyzstanis to exquisite table setting
Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized Mass brawl in Bishkek. One victim hospitalized
State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek State agencies admit high air pollution level in Bishkek
21 November, Thursday
09:46
Accounts Chamber to raise requirements for state language proficiency Accounts Chamber to raise requirements for state langua...
09:36
Girl dies of food poisoning in Bazar-Korgon
09:28
WHO recognizes Kyrgyzstan as rubella-free country
09:12
Some districts of Bishkek to have no cold water today
09:06
Financial police: All Cakir Yapi executives put on wanted list
20 November, Wednesday
17:58
Video of man’s arrest, who attacked passerby with knife, posted on social media
17:32
Trolleybus attacker injures passerby with a knife in Bishkek
17:15
Man attacks passengers of trolleybus with knife in Bishkek
17:01
Man accidentally cuts his throat by chainsaw in Osh city
16:48
Jeenbekov urges security officials to prevent violence against children