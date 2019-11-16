12:44
Kyrgyzstan provides microcredits for 22 billion soms since beginning of 2019

In January-September 2019, microcredit organizations of Kyrgyzstan have provided loans for 22 billion soms to about 460,000 people. The National Statistical Committee presented such data.

Compared to last year, the number of people covered by microcredits increased by 35 percent, and the volume of microcredits granted — by 32.8 percent. The largest volumes of microloans were provided in Osh region (21 percent), Bishkek (19.1 percent), Jalal-Abad (14.1 percent) and Chui (13.9 percent) regions.

The microcredit repayment rate in January-September 2019 amounted to 93.5 percent. Compared to 2018, it decreased by 0.7 percent.
