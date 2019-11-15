16:58
Man dies after falling from 12th floor of residential building in Bishkek

A man died after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Bishkek. Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

The accident occurred yesterday at about 10 p.m. on Logvinenko Street.

«Investigative operational team left for the place. The man died at the scene. It is known that the deceased was a Kyrgyz, but also had a passport of a British citizen. An inspection is being carried out, expert examinations were commissioned,» the police department said.
