12:25
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Russian pilots from Kant airbase conduct exercises in mountains of Kyrgyzstan

Flight personnel of Kant airbase conducted strategic exercises in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan on Mi-8 helicopters. Video was posted on official page of the airbase on Facebook.

It is noted that crews of transport-combat helicopters launched a missile attack at the positions of a conditional enemy at Edelweiss training ground, located in an uninhabited mountainous area of ​​Kyrgyzstan.

«After flight to the area where the enemy was allegedly concentrated, the airbase pilots searched and then hit the targets with unguided air-to-surface missiles. After successful destruction of the targets, according to the plan, the pilots had to quickly find a place suitable for landing, and then make an airborne landing,» the military unit noted.

In total, about 30 people and two Mi-8 helicopters took part in the exercises. All exercises of the military personnel of the airbase are held only after full coordination with the military departments of Kyrgyzstan.
link:
views: 139
Print
Related
Jam for cadets sent from Kyrgyzstan to Russia by military aircraft
Emergency alarm sirens to be turned on in Bishkek tomorrow
Russian serviceman who hit woman with child gets suspended sentence
Case on traffic accident involving soldier of Kant airbase sent to court
Russian Su-25 attack planes rehearse strikes at targets in Kyrgyzstan
Kant airbase to host Days of National Cuisine on New Year's holidays
Anti-terror units repel attack of imaginary terrorists at Kant airbase
Russian Su-25 aircraft destroy ‘enemy’ in mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Exercises of rescue workers held in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
Exercises of CIS countries Issyk-Kul-Antiterror 2018. Photo report
Popular
Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek Kyrgyzstanis not be able to obtain visas to Italy, Spain, Austria in Bishkek
Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020 Explosion in Bishkek. Services could not check cafe until 2020
Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour Kyrgyzstan allows driving at 110 kilometers per hour
Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road Emergency Situations Ministry warns of avalanches on Karakol - Enilchek road
15 November, Friday
12:20
Investigator of State Penitentiary Service arrested for bribe extortion Investigator of State Penitentiary Service arrested for...
12:06
Atambayev’s case. Trial of case on illegal release of Aziz Batukaev begins
11:49
Batukaev’s case. Almazbek Atambayev indicted on only one count
11:05
Highlights of Kyrgyzstan – Japan football match
10:52
Russian pilots from Kant airbase conduct exercises in mountains of Kyrgyzstan