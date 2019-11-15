Russian pilots from Kant airbase conduct exercises in mountains of Kyrgyzstan

Flight personnel of Kant airbase conducted strategic exercises in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan on Mi-8 helicopters. Video was posted on official page of the airbase on Facebook.
It is noted that crews of transport-combat helicopters launched a missile attack at the positions of a conditional enemy at Edelweiss training ground, located in an uninhabited mountainous area of Kyrgyzstan.
«After flight to the area where the enemy was allegedly concentrated, the airbase pilots searched and then hit the targets with unguided air-to-surface missiles. After successful destruction of the targets, according to the plan, the pilots had to quickly find a place suitable for landing, and then make an airborne landing,» the military unit noted.
In total, about 30 people and two Mi-8 helicopters took part in the exercises. All exercises of the military personnel of the airbase are held only after full coordination with the military departments of Kyrgyzstan.