Russian pilots from Kant airbase conduct exercises in mountains of Kyrgyzstan

Flight personnel of Kant airbase conducted strategic exercises in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan on Mi-8 helicopters. Video was posted on official page of the airbase on Facebook.

It is noted that crews of transport-combat helicopters launched a missile attack at the positions of a conditional enemy at Edelweiss training ground, located in an uninhabited mountainous area of ​​Kyrgyzstan.

«After flight to the area where the enemy was allegedly concentrated, the airbase pilots searched and then hit the targets with unguided air-to-surface missiles. After successful destruction of the targets, according to the plan, the pilots had to quickly find a place suitable for landing, and then make an airborne landing,» the military unit noted.

In total, about 30 people and two Mi-8 helicopters took part in the exercises. All exercises of the military personnel of the airbase are held only after full coordination with the military departments of Kyrgyzstan.