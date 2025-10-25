11:07
SCNS delegation participates in CIS conference on countering terrorism

A delegation from the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) participated in the third annual CIS conference on countering terrorism and extremism, as well as in the joint counterterrorism exercises Commonwealth-Antiterror 2025 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The SCNS press center reported.

According to the press center, the SCNS provided information on national experience in countering terrorist and extremist threats, legal reforms, and priority areas.

The State Committee then participated in the first stage of the exercises Commonwealth-Antiterror 2025, during which tasks were practiced in national territories to identify and detain simulated groups planning terrorist attacks on critical infrastructure facilities and large gatherings of people.

During the first phase of the exercises, 44 training introductory checks were successfully completed, over 250 checks of CIS collective information systems were conducted, and simulated terrorists were identified and detained.

The force phase of the exercises was conducted in a combined format with the final phase of the Indestructible Brotherhood exercises with CSTO peacekeeping forces.
link: https://24.kg/english/348513/
views: 150
