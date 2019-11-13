14:46
Kyrgyzstan can save 30-40% of electricity consumption volume

Energy saving potential in Kyrgyzstan is estimated at 30-40 percent of the total energy consumption. The Head of the Development of Renewable Energy Sources Sector of the State Committee of Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use of Kyrgyzstan Beknur Maratbekov told today at a round table meeting.

According to him, in recent years, the volume of fuel production increased by 9 percent with an increase in consumption by 25 percent. Therefore, energy efficiency is especially important for the republic.

«An analysis showed that all sectors of the economy have a potential for energy efficiency,» said Beknur Maratbekov.

Suren Gyurjinyan, UNDP-RTF Regional Project Manager, told about launch of a unique photometric laboratory in the Kyrgyz Republic. It will test lighting fixtures for compliance with energy efficiency parameters.

«The country has adopted building standards for lighting, developed recommendations for energy saving. Development of a draft national energy conservation program is nearing completion. But the technical regulation of the sphere is a bit bare without laboratory tests. Therefore, modern photometric laboratories have been opened in Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. Each has no analogues in its region. They are the most advanced in the EAEU space. We are preparing laboratories for accreditation,» added Suren Gyurjinyan.
