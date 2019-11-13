Diabetic patients under 30 to get analog insulin in Kyrgyzstan

All diabetic patients under 30 will be provided with analog insulin starting from 2020 in Kyrgyzstan. It was stated at a round table meeting devoted to the World Diabetes Day.

The event was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister for Social Affairs Altynai Omurbekova, Ministers of Health, Education and Social Development, heads of medical organizations, as well as representatives of civil society and non-governmental organizations.

They discussed issues of improving availability of insulin for children and youth, measures of social support for children with type 1 diabetes and their families, improving mechanisms for determining the disability group and conditions at schools for diabetic patients.

According to the Deputy Minister of Health Erkin Checheibaev, about 62,000 people with diabetes are registered in the republic as of today.

A sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, overweight, smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are the main causes of diabetes. Deputy Minister of Health Erkin Checheibaev

In 2006, Kyrgyzstan was the first CIS country which adopted a law on diabetes. A register of diabetic patients has been developed and implemented. It helps to determine the number of people suffering from diabetes, their age and condition, as well as how much insulin is needed in each case.

Currently, the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic provides children under 18 with analog insulin. «By signing an order on October 28, 2019, the ministry reoriented funds, and all patients under 30 will get analog insulin from 2020. The remaining citizens, as before, will be provided with genetic engineering insulin,» the ministry noted.

It is reported that about 122 million soms are allocated for these purposes. «The demand is 250 million soms for the purchase of all drugs, including glucometers for measuring blood sugar level,» Erkin Checheibaev said.

«We hope that we will have a government decree on providing people with type 1 diabetes, who got it in childhood, with analog insulins for the rest of their lives,» added Nurkhan Zhumabaeva, Director of the Childhood Without Diabetes Public Association.

According to her, a pilot project has been launched to support four Bishkek schools which are attended by children with diabetes. «Based on its results, positive experience can be used at other schools and regions in the future,» she said.