Bishkek residents to have opportunity to check blood sugar level for free

Campaign dedicated to the World Diabetes Day will be held in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Doctors of the Bishkek Health Promotion Center together with the staff of the Endocrinology Center at the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic will open points for measuring blood sugar level and blood pressure. The procedures will be completely free.

Blood sugar level can be measured: • On November 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dordoi Plaza shopping center; • On November 18 from 9.00 to 12.00 at a nursing home for the elderly (Abay Street, 93); • On November 19 from 9.00 to 12.00 at a nursing home for the elderly (Intergelpo street,8); • On November 20 from 9.00 to 12.00 at a geriatric center Ardager (Kurenkeev Street, 89a).

Doors Open Week on measuring blood sugar level will start at all joint centers of family medicine in Bishkek on November 14.