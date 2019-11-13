13:16
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Bishkek residents to have opportunity to check blood sugar level for free

Campaign dedicated to the World Diabetes Day will be held in Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

Doctors of the Bishkek Health Promotion Center together with the staff of the Endocrinology Center at the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic will open points for measuring blood sugar level and blood pressure. The procedures will be completely free.

Blood sugar level can be measured:

• On November 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dordoi Plaza shopping center;

• On November 18 from 9.00 to 12.00 at a nursing home for the elderly (Abay Street, 93);

• On November 19 from 9.00 to 12.00 at a nursing home for the elderly (Intergelpo street,8);

• On November 20 from 9.00 to 12.00 at a geriatric center Ardager (Kurenkeev Street, 89a).

 Doors Open Week on measuring blood sugar level will start at all joint centers of family medicine in Bishkek on November 14.
link:
views: 96
Print
Related
Diabetic patients under 30 to get analog insulin in Kyrgyzstan
Diabetes incidence on rise in Kyrgyzstan
368 children in Kyrgyzstan suffer from diabetes
55,000 people in Kyrgyzstan suffer from diabetes mellitus
Popular
Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek Police detain tenant after explosion at fast food café in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020 Kyrgyzstan included in 30 top emerging travel destinations for 2020
One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek One killed in explosion at fast food cafe in Bishkek
Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented Smuggling of cigarettes for 2.7 million soms into Kyrgyzstan prevented
13 November, Wednesday
12:58
Diabetic patients under 30 to get analog insulin in Kyrgyzstan Diabetic patients under 30 to get analog insulin in Kyr...
12:29
Human rights activists report fabricated extremism cases against citizens
12:15
Bishkek residents to have opportunity to check blood sugar level for free
11:50
Defendant faces life sentence for murder of prosecutor Anarbai Mamazhakypov
11:42
Bishkek City Administration draws up single map of housing estates