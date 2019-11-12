Kindergarten to be built instead of burnt tax office in Bishkek

Construction of a kindergarten begins on the site of the burnt tax office in the Pervomaisky district of Bishkek. Press service of the Bishkek City Administration reported.

According to it, MS Building company will construct the building of the preschool institution for 35,602 million soms, funds are allocated from the city budget.

Contractors promise to complete the work by September 2020.

The city administration added that about a hundred children will be able to attend the kindergarten, four groups will be comfortably accommodated in the two-story building with an area of ​​1,216 square meters.

The city administration reminded that the kindergarten also worked in Soviet time. It became the first state kindergarten with the Kyrgyz language of instruction.

Later, the tax service of the Pervomaisky district of Bishkek moved into the building. It burned down on April 7, 2010.