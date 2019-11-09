09:52
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund allocates $ 373.5 million for projects

As of November 1, 2019, the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund has funded 2,227 projects. The Chairman of the Board of the RKDF Erkin Asrandiev told journalists.

According to him, $ 373.5 million was allocated for projects. At least 54 percent of them were financed directly by the fund, and 46 percent — through partner banks under the program for supporting small and medium-sized businesses. As of today, more than 90 percent of the bank’s projects are implemented in the small and medium-sized businesses sector.

«At least 82 percent of the projects were implemented in the regions. About 58 percent of the funds go to the regions, 42 percent — to Bishkek,» Erkin Asrandiev stressed.
link:
views: 7
Print
Related
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund lowers interest rates on loans
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund to finance MegaСom
RKDF afraid to finance through non-standard bank instruments
Prime Minister urges residents of regions to write business projects
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund issues $21 mln to entrepreneurs
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund to support entrepreneurs in regions
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund looking for partners to enter into capital
Deputies adopt amendments to law on National Bank to support Development Fund
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund may rehabilitate idle enterprises
Bishkek, Chui region get largest loans in Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund
Popular
Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Cold snap expected in Kyrgyzstan
Unknown people attack border post in Tajikistan Unknown people attack border post in Tajikistan
Member of SDPK youth branch taken for interrogation to SCNS Member of SDPK youth branch taken for interrogation to SCNS
Girl falls from 11th floor of high-rise building in Bishkek Girl falls from 11th floor of high-rise building in Bishkek
9 November, Saturday
09:49
Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund allocates $ 373.5 million for projects Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund allocates $ 373.5 mill...
09:43
Another recreation area to appear in Dzhal microdistrict of Bishkek
09:33
Participant of mass brawl at market in Novosibirsk arrested
6 November, Wednesday
16:54
Member of SDPK youth branch taken for interrogation to SCNS
16:46
Unknown people attack border post in Tajikistan
16:16
President proposes to name district of Bishkek after Turdakun Usubaliev
15:56
Girl falls from 11th floor of high-rise building in Bishkek
15:48
Sooronbai Jeenbekov calls period of Usubaliev’s leadership “golden era”