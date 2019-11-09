Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund allocates $ 373.5 million for projects

As of November 1, 2019, the Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund has funded 2,227 projects. The Chairman of the Board of the RKDF Erkin Asrandiev told journalists.

According to him, $ 373.5 million was allocated for projects. At least 54 percent of them were financed directly by the fund, and 46 percent — through partner banks under the program for supporting small and medium-sized businesses. As of today, more than 90 percent of the bank’s projects are implemented in the small and medium-sized businesses sector.

«At least 82 percent of the projects were implemented in the regions. About 58 percent of the funds go to the regions, 42 percent — to Bishkek,» Erkin Asrandiev stressed.