Over 24,000 people to be involved in population census in Kyrgyzstan

More than 24,000 census takers will be involved in the population census in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee reported.

One of the main working conditions will be availability of mobile phones with Android 5+ system. This is necessary in order to download a special application for interviewing citizens.

«You can’t just download the application and enter your data. The census takers will be trained. And only after that they will be given a username and password to access the application. In addition, each census taker will have a barcode badge. It will be possible to read the information, and check on the website of the National Statistical Committee whether this person really works as a census taker,» the committee told.

It is expected that the salary of the census takers will be 7,500 soms for 22 working days. They will get 6,300 — 6,400 soms after payment of all tax deductions and social contributions.

The population census will be held in Kyrgyzstan from March 23 to April 1, 2020, and in remote areas — from March 20 to April 20.