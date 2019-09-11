Population census to be conducted using mobile phones in Kyrgyzstan

The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan has developed a mobile application software for conducting an electronic population census. Website of the committee says.

The application was tested during a pilot population and housing census in Tokmak and Chui district of Chui region, as well as in Kum-Bel rural area of Issyk-Kul region.

«Results of testing the mobile application showed that the quality of the received data has improved, the time for processing information has been reduced, and it has become possible to quickly detect and correct errors. Therefore, it was decided to conduct a full-scale census of the population and housing stock of Kyrgyzstan using the mobile application and mobile phones of census takers,» the statement says.

Recall, the population census will be conducted in Kyrgyzstan from March 23 to April 1, 2020.