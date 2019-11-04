12:09
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Riots in Koi-Tash. Some state commission members not support its conclusion

The State Commission for Investigation of Events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 completed its work. Klara Sooronkulova told 24.kg news agency why she voted against the conclusion.

According to her, findings of the commission are very vague; the conclusion itself is not specific and responsibility of the heads of the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for failure of the special operation on detention of the former president Almazbek Atambayev is not spelled out in it.

There are no clear recommendations to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on resignation of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security and the Minister of Internal Affairs. «That’s why I voted against. A chronology of events is simply presented in the conclusion, but there is no legal assessment,» said Klara Sooronkulova.

After the arrest of Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan created the state commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district of Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. Its composition includes the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, members of Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts.
link:
views: 91
Print
Related
Riots in Koi-Tash. State commission members cannot come to consensus
Riots in Koi-Tash: General Medetbekov tells about work of state commission
State Commission on Koi-Tash extends work until November 1
Amantur Zhamgyrchiev remanded in custody until December 9
Members of State Commission to go to Koi-Tash
State Commission on Koi-Tash events to visit native village of Atambayev
Prosecutor General’s Office tells about indicted for events in Koi-Tash
State Commission on Koi-Tash events to hear Abdil Segizbaev and deputies
Prime Minister expands composition of State Commission on events in Koi-Tash
Almost 2,000 people demand resignation of SCNS head due to Koi-Tash events
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media President of Kyrgyzstan meets with heads of mass media
SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents SCO summit in Tashkent. Heads of Government sign number of documents
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events
About 2.8 bln soms allocated for construction of schools in Kyrgyzstan in 2019 About 2.8 bln soms allocated for construction of schools in Kyrgyzstan in 2019
4 November, Monday
11:09
Man rapes girl, drowns her in Big Chui Canal in Bishkek Man rapes girl, drowns her in Big Chui Canal in Bishkek
10:57
Riots in Koi-Tash. Some state commission members not support its conclusion
08:54
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas
08:41
Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins silver medal at World Wrestling Championship
3 November, Sunday
13:00
Happy people live in Kyrgyzstan, heart surgeon from Turkey Mustafa Unal believes
2 November, Saturday
16:40
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about fight against smuggling
16:31
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with Vice President of Iran
16:22
President of Kyrgyzstan tells about amendments to Constitution
16:11
Sooronbai Jeenbekov about relations with Raiymbek Matraimov
16:00
President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events