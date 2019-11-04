Riots in Koi-Tash. Some state commission members not support its conclusion

The State Commission for Investigation of Events in Koi-Tash on August 7-8 completed its work. Klara Sooronkulova told 24.kg news agency why she voted against the conclusion.

According to her, findings of the commission are very vague; the conclusion itself is not specific and responsibility of the heads of the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for failure of the special operation on detention of the former president Almazbek Atambayev is not spelled out in it.

There are no clear recommendations to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan on resignation of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security and the Minister of Internal Affairs. «That’s why I voted against. A chronology of events is simply presented in the conclusion, but there is no legal assessment,» said Klara Sooronkulova.

After the arrest of Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan created the state commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district of Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. Its composition includes the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, members of Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts.