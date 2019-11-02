President tells about responsibility of security forces for Koi-Tash events

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov met with the heads of the leading media of the country today. Directors and editors of television channels, radio, newspapers and online media outlets were able to ask the head of state their questions. This is the second meeting in this format.

«The deputy commander of Alpha was killed under an incompetent guidance of the special operation in Koi-Tash village. A large number of weapons was lost. Employees of both the SCNS and the Ministry of Internal Affairs received various injuries. A large number of civilians suffered. That is, completely unjustified risks were allowed, because everything could end not only in mass riots, but also in a coup d’etat. The former president of the country is already held accountable, and it is obvious that he will get a guilty verdict. Should the officials, who allowed the events in Koi-Tash, be held accountable? Who will be responsible for the gross mistakes made?» 24.kg news agency asked Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«If I voice my opinion about who is to blame now, everyone will immediately say that I will intervene in the investigation, in the work of the state commission on study of the events in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8. The commission works. The investigation is ongoing. I’ll say it now, but this is one opinion. The opinion of the president. Let’s wait until the commission finishes its work. They will present their conclusion to the deputies of the Parliament. The results of their work will be heard in the Parliament. Surely, there will be questions. The members of the state commission will answer them,» the head of state said.

«I know what happened there. However, it would be wrong for me to talk about this. This can be regarded as pressure on the investigation authorities or the commission. We have to wait,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

After the arrest of Almazbek Atambayev, the Prime Minister created the State Commission to study the situation in Koi-Tash village, Alamedin district of Chui region on August 7-8, 2019. It includes the Deputy Prime Minister Zhenish Razakov, members of the Parliament, government representatives, public figures and experts.

The State Commission completed its work yesterday, on November 1.