Director of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise Kanatbek Ashirbaev was brutally beaten in Bishkek. Police confirmed the information.

On October 30, Ashirbaev left a gym in Tunguch microdistrict of the capital at about 00.00. «At this time, two masked unknown men ran up to him and began to beat him with an iron object. Investigation is underway,» the capital’s police department said.