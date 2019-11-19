18:16
Director of Kyrgyzkomur tells about reasons for attack on him

Director of Kyrgyzkomur State Enterprise Kanatbek Ashirbaev was brutally beaten on October 30. He connects the attack with his professional activity. The head of the state enterprise stated at a press conference, answering a question from 24.kg news agency.

According to him, immediately after the attack, he appealed to the Oktyabrsky district police department.

«Law enforcement agencies are now working, but I have no information at what stage the investigation is,» Kanatbek Ashirbaev said.

He added that he had no personal enemies, therefore, most likely, the attack was related to his professional activities.

«Not even to my personal activities, but of my colleagues working at Kara-Keche. We install video equipment there, which reduces theft, provision of discounts on coal. Those who are engaged in mining do not like it. Claims were made, but there were no threats,» he said.

Recall, Kanatbek Ashirbaev was brutally beaten on the night of October 30 in Tunguch microdistrict in Bishkek.
