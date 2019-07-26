Kyrgyzkomur ready to deliver 680,000 tons of local coal to Bishkek HPP

Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise is ready to deliver 680,000 tons of local coal to the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. The state procurement portal says.

Only one company has submitted application for delivery of the local fuel. Kyrgyzkomur put up the same price as Electric Stations OJSC budgeted — 2,108 billion soms.

The first 80,000 tons have to be delivered in August.

Expert Rasul Umbetaliyev does not exclude that Bishkek HPP may be left without fuel in winter.

This is the second attempt to buy local coal for the capital’s HPP. The first purchase was canceled due to lack of agreement on a simple partnership — a consortium.

Last year, Electric Stations OJSC purchased 550,000 tons of local coal for 1.6 billion soms also from Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise. The upgraded part of the HPP is adapted for local fuel.