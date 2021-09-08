15:43
New director of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise appointed

New director of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise was appointed. It is 51-year-old Mirlan Zhakypov. Press secretary of the enterprise Zhiyde Zootbekova told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, Marat Turdubaev, appointed to the post of head of Kyrgyzkomur a month ago, was dismissed on August 6.

The Minister of Energy and Industry Doskul Bekmurzaev introduced the new director — Mirlan Zhakypov — to the team. In 2015, he already held the position of General Director of Kyrgyzkomur state enterprise. However, later, according to media reports, he was removed from office due to a criminal case initiated against him on corruption charges.

«Mirlan Zhakypov’s guilt in corruption was not proven in court, so the criminal case was closed,» Zhiyde Zootbekova commented.

In 2020, Mirlan Zhakypov ran for Parliament from Kyrgyzstan party.
