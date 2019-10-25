12:38
Over 2,000 fires occur in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of year

Number of fires decreased by 21.2 percent for the nine months of 2019 in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Since the beginning of the year, 2,990 fires have occurred in the republic. This is 805 cases less than in 2018. At least 47 people and valuables worth more than 375 million soms have been saved.

Some 34 people were killed and 46 — injured in fires for nine months of 2019.

 «The main causes of fires are careless handling of fire (28.5 percent), violation of the rules of operation of electrical equipment (43.3 percent), heating stoves and chimneys (9.8 percent) and children playing with fire (6 percent),» the ministry stressed.
