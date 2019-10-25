09:30
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Management of State Mortgage Company repeatedly replaced

New head of the Board of Directors of the State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan was repeatedly appointed. This decision was made at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company.

Aseyin Arakeyev became the new head of the Board of Directors. The previous head Dzhanybek Amanaliev was appointed in May 2019. Shareholders prematurely terminated his powers, and appointed Ulanbek Mombekov to the vacant post.

Management of the State Mortgage Company was replaced in June 2019. After criticism from the Government, Baktybek Shamkeev, Chairman of the Board of the company, resigned. Elmira Abzhaparova was appointed to the post instead of him.
link:
views: 36
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan to grant state mortgage at six percent
Management of State Mortgage Company replaced
Head of State Mortgage Company to be replaced
International audit of State Mortgage Company completed
Government of Kyrgyzstan still not allocated money for state mortgage
Deputies instruct Government to optimize expenses of State Mortgage Company
Affordable Housing program becomes unaffordable and expensive
State mortgage rates to drop to 6-8 percent in Kyrgyzstan
State Mortgage Company to launch Affordable Mortgage project
Government allocates Aiyl Bank, State Mortgage Company 1 bln soms each
Popular
Parliamentary election scheduled for October 4, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan Parliamentary election scheduled for October 4, 2020 in Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan Prime Minister of Japan accepts invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan
Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city Wanted member of terrorist group arrested in Osh city
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrives in Japan
25 October, Friday
09:21
Management of State Mortgage Company repeatedly replaced Management of State Mortgage Company repeatedly replace...
09:13
Constitutional Chamber announces decision on withdrawal of Atambayev’s immunity
24 October, Thursday
18:02
Electric buses for transportation of passengers to appear in Bishkek
17:48
Kyrgyzstan to get new ambulances from Russia in 2020
17:28
Taxi driver murder. $ 10,000 stolen from killed man
17:09
Water meters to be installed in Bishkek residents’ houses for two years
16:19
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev to attend meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council