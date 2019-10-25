Management of State Mortgage Company repeatedly replaced

New head of the Board of Directors of the State Mortgage Company of Kyrgyzstan was repeatedly appointed. This decision was made at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company.

Aseyin Arakeyev became the new head of the Board of Directors. The previous head Dzhanybek Amanaliev was appointed in May 2019. Shareholders prematurely terminated his powers, and appointed Ulanbek Mombekov to the vacant post.

Management of the State Mortgage Company was replaced in June 2019. After criticism from the Government, Baktybek Shamkeev, Chairman of the Board of the company, resigned. Elmira Abzhaparova was appointed to the post instead of him.