12:40
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Peace Caravan “Life without Violence” visits all regions of Kyrgyzstan

Peace Caravan «Life without Violence» visited all regions of Kyrgyzstan.

The events were attended by over 500 people across the country — government officials, students, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations engaged in gender equality issues, youth policy, and the media.

Speakers shared their personal stories about peacebuilding, gender equality, media literacy and leadership.

According to the organizers, the caravan encourages everyone to strive for peace, respecting all the differences that exist, and contribute to the formation of a culture of peace.

«The events, which are a series of speeches by women-leaders from different fields in the form of TEDx talks and flash mobs, promote gender-sensitive and conflict-sensitive communication, media literacy to prevent violence and radicalization, as well as strengthen positive dialogue on the development of the country, need for peacebuilding by the example of the local community leaders who are already contributing,» they stressed.

«Life without violence» Caravan is an important part of the activities of the Government of Kyrgyzstan together with its partners, aimed at promoting peace.
link:
views: 67
Print
Related
Children’s Nomad Games held in Kyrchyn Gorge
Caravan shopping center to work as usual, despite sale
Shopping center of former mayor of Bishkek Nariman Tyuleev to be privatized
Popular
Road in Boom gorge to be closed for traffic Road in Boom gorge to be closed for traffic
Border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan dangerous for Russia Border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan dangerous for Russia
Missing in Bishkek businessman killed Missing in Bishkek businessman killed
Some districts of Bishkek, Tokmak, Jalal-Abad to have no gas Some districts of Bishkek, Tokmak, Jalal-Abad to have no gas
22 October, Tuesday
12:08
Kyrgyzstan expects export growth thanks to green economy Kyrgyzstan expects export growth thanks to green econom...
11:54
Jam for cadets sent from Kyrgyzstan to Russia by military aircraft
11:38
Peace Caravan “Life without Violence” visits all regions of Kyrgyzstan
11:19
Boy from Bishkek performs at “Amazing People” talent show
10:56
Bishkek Drama Theater receives two awards at festival in Kazakhstan