Peace Caravan “Life without Violence” visits all regions of Kyrgyzstan

Peace Caravan «Life without Violence» visited all regions of Kyrgyzstan.

The events were attended by over 500 people across the country — government officials, students, representatives of international and non-governmental organizations engaged in gender equality issues, youth policy, and the media.

Speakers shared their personal stories about peacebuilding, gender equality, media literacy and leadership.

According to the organizers, the caravan encourages everyone to strive for peace, respecting all the differences that exist, and contribute to the formation of a culture of peace.

«The events, which are a series of speeches by women-leaders from different fields in the form of TEDx talks and flash mobs, promote gender-sensitive and conflict-sensitive communication, media literacy to prevent violence and radicalization, as well as strengthen positive dialogue on the development of the country, need for peacebuilding by the example of the local community leaders who are already contributing,» they stressed.

«Life without violence» Caravan is an important part of the activities of the Government of Kyrgyzstan together with its partners, aimed at promoting peace.