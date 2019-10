A driver hit a schoolgirl right on a zebra crossing in Bishkek. The Main Traffic Safety Department informed 24.kg news agency.

It is specified that the traffic accident occurred today at about 12.00 on Zhibek Zholu Avenue.

«The girl crossed the road along a zebra crossing. However, the driver allegedly did not notice her and hit. The schoolgirl was injured. Ambulance doctors provided medical assistance to the girl at the scene. The car has been put on car impound,» the traffic police said.