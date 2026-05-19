President Sadyr Japarov speaks at 13th session of World Urban Forum in Baku

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov spoke at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Azerbaijan, on May 18. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state is participating in the forum at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Around 20 heads of state and government, senior officials, leaders of international organizations, and more than 45,000 delegates from 182 countries also joined discussions on the global agenda for sustainable urban development.