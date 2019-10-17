Kyrgyzstanis win medals at International Grappling Tournament

Kyrgyzstanis won medals at the International Arlan Grip Grappling Tournament (AIGA). Organizers of the competition announced.

The tournament was held in Almaty (Kazakhstan). Wrestlers from nine countries participated in it. Representatives of several clubs represented the Kyrgyz Republic. Some of them competed in two categories. They won five gold, eight silver and three bronze medals.

Nurlis Talasbek uulu, Isa Akhmedov, Ramazan Tyanguber, Abdullo Nematzhanov and Abirkhan Atabaev became champions. Shabdan Abdybekov, Ilfat Yaguzov, Ramazan Tyanguber, Salim Khunlov, Salikh Vanatiev, Imran Magomedov, Abdullo Valikhodzhaev and Abdulaziz Khasanov won silver medals. Elzira Kadyralieva, Daniyar Abdukerimov and Abdurakhman Tagirov won bronze medals.