Kyrgyzstani becomes World Grappling Champion

Kyrgyzstani Abdurakhmankhadzhi Murtazaliev became the UWW Grappling World Champion. The United World Wrestling reports.

The World Championship was held on September 22-23 in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). Athletes competed in two sections: Gi (in kimono) and No-Gi (without kimono). Kyrgyzstani Abdyldabek Kekenov won silver medal in Gi section in 71 kg weight category.

Abdurakhmankhadzhi Murtazaliev defeated Jonathan Bezerra (USA) at the start, Ricardo Berti (Italy) — in the semifinals, and then Pavel Nedzi (Poland) — in the final.

Kyrgyz athletes won seven bronze medals in No-Gi section. They are Argen Kaidybaev (62 kg), Toktorbai Zhusup uulu (66 kg), Azambek Shamshiev (77 kg), Dostuk Zholdoshov (84 kg), Beksultan Omurzakov (92 kg), Nurzhanat Bekmatova (53 kg) and Diana Zhakyp kyzy (71 kg).
